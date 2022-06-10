Cybersecurity Bootcamp: What You Need To Know

As threats to cybersecurity rise, demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to increase. If you’re interested in pursuing a career in this industry, cybersecurity bootcamps offer an intensive, time-effective education option compared to traditional, four-year degree programs.

Bootcamps’ accelerated, in-depth curricula equip students with the skills they need to launch their careers. Below we cover what to expect from cybersecurity bootcamps, essential cybersecurity skills and career options for graduates.

What Is a Cybersecurity Bootcamp?

A cybersecurity bootcamp is an intensive education program that equips students with the foundational knowledge, practical training and fundamental skills they need to become cybersecurity analysts or cybersecurity engineers. Programs typically cover topics related to network security and defense, computer forensics, cryptography and risk management.

Bootcamps prepare students to prevent, identify and resolve data breaches and other cybersecurity-related incidents. Many bootcamps prepare students to take cybersecurity certification exams.

Cybersecurity Bootcamp Course Layouts

Many cybersecurity bootcamps incorporate lectures, class discussions and independent study. To supplement coursework, bootcamps may include a variation of the following curriculum:

Practice labs

Certification prep

Hands-on, real-world simulations and experience

A final project

Cybersecurity Bootcamp Options

Choosing the best cybersecurity bootcamp depends on your time commitments, learning style and career goals. Various cybersecurity bootcamp options are available to accommodate your needs and schedule. Below are various types of bootcamps to explore.

In-Person Bootcamps

In-person bootcamps take place in physical locations and have set start dates and class times. This option is suitable for those who prefer a more organized structure and face-to-face training.

Hybrid Online/In-Person Bootcamps

Hybrid bootcamps offer a combination of online and in-person instruction. They often have set times for lectures and meetings, which may take place virtually or in person. Coursework is typically more self-paced.

Fully Online Bootcamps

Fully online bootcamps are more self-paced, offer the most flexibility, and require self-discipline. Some online bootcamps mirror the structure of in-person bootcamps by maintaining virtual classrooms and set class times. Students receive online access to instructors and all necessary course materials.

Top Skills Needed for Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity professionals must continuously develop their skills to keep up with the advancement of new and complex technologies. Certain technical and soft skills are required to succeed in the industry, including:

Risk identification and management

Data analysis and management

Auditing

Network security control

Incident handling and response

Digital forensics

Problem-solving

Attention to detail

Written and verbal communication

Collaboration

Careers in Cybersecurity

As the cybersecurity field grows, more roles and career pathways are emerging within the industry. Some of these roles include:

Information Security Analysts

An information security analyst plans and implements security measures to protect an organization’s networks, systems and sensitive data. These professionals prevent and investigate security breaches and other cybersecurity-related threats and incidents.

Database Administrator

Database administrators use security software and cloud platforms to store, organize and protect data. They make sure data is both safe from unauthorized users and available to authorized users. Database administrators implement data policies and standards, resolve data conflicts and handle maintenance.

Network and Computer Systems Administrator

Network computer administrators maintain, install and organize the networks of local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), and intranets. These professionals also manage networks’ daily performance to ensure they run optimally. Network and computer systems administrators work closely with information technology workers, including computer network architects and computer and information systems managers.

Computer Support Specialist

Computer support specialists provide technical assistance to organizations, businesses and consumers. They test, evaluate, troubleshoot and maintain computer networks to ensure all software and hardware run efficiently. Computer support specialists deal with issues related to slow performance, inability to access data and network connectivity problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you get a cybersecurity job with a bootcamp?

Cybersecurity bootcamps can equip you with the skills you need to start your career. These programs also offer career assistance to help you secure a job. Several factors can affect your job prospects, including location, related work experience and certifications.

How much are cybersecurity bootcamps?

Cost varies among programs, but cybersecurity bootcamps usually cost between $9,000 and $20,000. Many offer flexible payment options to meet your needs.

How long does a cybersecurity bootcamp take?

The length of cybersecurity bootcamps varies depending on the program and whether you’re enrolled part or full time. Bootcamps can take anywhere from eight weeks to two years to complete.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.