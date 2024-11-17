CYBERDYNE Secures Major Order for Ukraine Project

CYBERDYNE (JP:7779) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

CYBERDYNE Inc. has secured a significant order from OGAWA SEIKI CO., LTD. for its HAL series and other products, totaling approximately 360 million yen, as part of Ukraine’s Emergency Recovery Project. The project, backed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aims to aid rehabilitation efforts in Kyiv for war-affected individuals. CYBERDYNE expects to record sales of around 257 million yen in the current fiscal year, with the remainder in the next.

For further insights into JP:7779 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.