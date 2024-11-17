News & Insights

CYBERDYNE Secures Major Order for Ukraine Project

November 17, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

CYBERDYNE (JP:7779) has released an update.

CYBERDYNE Inc. has secured a significant order from OGAWA SEIKI CO., LTD. for its HAL series and other products, totaling approximately 360 million yen, as part of Ukraine’s Emergency Recovery Project. The project, backed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aims to aid rehabilitation efforts in Kyiv for war-affected individuals. CYBERDYNE expects to record sales of around 257 million yen in the current fiscal year, with the remainder in the next.

