News & Insights

Stocks
CYBQF

CYBERDYNE Expands Cybernics Reach with Major Malaysian Contract

December 03, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CYBERDYNE (JP:7779) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CYBERDYNE Inc. has secured a significant contract with the Malaysian Social Security Organization to supply 50 sets of HAL units for the National Neuro-Robotics and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre. This deal, valued at up to 4.6 million USD, marks a major step in the expansion of Cybernics Treatment in Malaysia, further enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

For further insights into JP:7779 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYBQF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.