CYBERDYNE Expands Cybernics Reach with Major Malaysian Contract

CYBERDYNE (JP:7779) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
CYBERDYNE Inc. has secured a significant contract with the Malaysian Social Security Organization to supply 50 sets of HAL units for the National Neuro-Robotics and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre. This deal, valued at up to 4.6 million USD, marks a major step in the expansion of Cybernics Treatment in Malaysia, further enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure.
For further insights into JP:7779 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Serious Drop Is in the Cards,’ Says Analyst About Palantir Stock
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal with Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.