CYBERDYNE Expands Cybernics Reach with Major Malaysian Contract

CYBERDYNE Inc. has secured a significant contract with the Malaysian Social Security Organization to supply 50 sets of HAL units for the National Neuro-Robotics and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre. This deal, valued at up to 4.6 million USD, marks a major step in the expansion of Cybernics Treatment in Malaysia, further enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

