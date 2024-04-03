CyberArk's (CYBR) MSP Console Boosts Managed Security Services

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR recently launched the CyberArk MSP Console, a groundbreaking tool designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs). This innovative platform enhances operational efficiency and scalability for MSPs, offering a comprehensive dashboard to seamlessly monitor and manage customers utilizing the CyberArk Identity Security Platform.

MSP Console Strengthens CyberArk’s Capabilities

The CyberArk MSP Console is a significant milestone in CyberArk’s commitment to empowering its extensive network of partners, which includes more than 1,300 security-focused partners globally, including a growing ecosystem of MSPs. By providing MSPs with a centralized command center, CyberArk enables them to expand their identity security services effectively, safeguarding both human and non-human identities across all customer environments.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform focuses on intelligent privilege controls, ensuring the secure access of human and machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. By automating the identity lifecycle and enforcing least privilege principles, the platform strengthens its security posture through a Zero-Trust approach.

The new CyberArk MSP Console integrates seamlessly with CyberArk Privilege Cloud environments, offering MSPs a unified view of tenant data and assets. Key features include single-click access to all tenants, centralized onboarding of accounts, streamlined search capabilities and comprehensive auditing of privileged sessions.

Chris Moore, the senior vice president of Global Channels at CyberArk, emphasized the growing importance of MSPs in bridging the cybersecurity skill gap for organizations. The CyberArk MSP Console enables MSP partners to deliver identity security services efficiently, ensuring that every identity is protected with the right privilege controls, thus driving revenue growth and enhancing client security and compliance.

CyberArk Benefits From the Evolving Cybercrime Landscape

In the middle of the evolving work culture with hybrid work arrangements and the deployment of personal devices for professional work, the demand for ensuring the security of endpoints and on-premises IT infrastructure is expanding exponentially.

CYBR enjoys several opportunities to innovate and expand in the ever-changing cybersecurity field. As attackers now use AI to create more advanced methods of breaching organizations’ data and technology, CyberArk is committed to facing new challenges. It established an AI Center of Excellence in September 2023 to deal with evolving cyber threats.

Furthermore, CYBR has broadened the reach of its Identity Security solution on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, enhancing accessibility. The company also maintains a robust presence in various sectors like banking, healthcare, government and utilities. This diversification helps shield CyberArk from the negative impacts of decreasing IT spending while contributing to CYBR’s top line.

