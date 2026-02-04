CyberArk Software Ltd. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR):

Earnings: -$17.11 million in Q4 vs. -$97.12 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q4 vs. -$2.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CyberArk Software Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $72.557 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Revenue: $372.651 million in Q4 vs. $314.384 million in the same period last year.

