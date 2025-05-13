CyberArk Software Ltd. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $11.46 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $5.47 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CyberArk Software Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $50.29 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.4% to $317.60 million from $221.55 million last year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.46 Mln. vs. $5.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $317.60 Mln vs. $221.55 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 to $0.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $312.0 - $318.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.73 to $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $1.313 - $1.323 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.