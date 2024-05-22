CyberArk Software Announces Growth and Acquisition

CyberArk Software (CYBR) has released an update.

CyberArk Software reports a strong performance in 2023, with a 36% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue to $774 million and a significant growth in subscription revenue, marking a year of accelerated demand for their identity security platform. The company has announced plans to acquire Venafi Holdings, Inc., a leader in machine identity management, which is expected to further enhance CyberArk’s platform capabilities and contribute to top-line growth. CyberArk’s innovative solutions, like the Secure Cloud Access and Secure Browser, have expanded their total addressable market, positioning them for continued growth in the identity security sector.

