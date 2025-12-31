CyberArk (CYBR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

CyberArk (CYBR) ended the recent trading session at $446.06, demonstrating a -1.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 1.4% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 41.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $359.28 million, up 14.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion, which would represent changes of +36.96% and +33.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, CyberArk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CyberArk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 108.75. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 54.29 of its industry.

We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Security industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

