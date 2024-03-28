CyberArk (CYBR) Makes Its Secure Browser Generally Available

CyberArk CYBR has announced the general availability of its Secure Browser solution. The browser features an identity-centric approach for enhanced security. The solution is built for cloud-based operations with security for both SaaS applications and on-premises resources.

The solution allows visibility, control and governance for security teams at endpoints before and after the user logs in. It is built to seamlessly merge with the organization's Identity and Access Management framework and security infrastructure, guaranteeing a cohesive approach to safeguard data.

CYBR’s solution offers a secure pathway for users to connect to corporate assets from their personal or unmanaged devices, it mitigates risks associated with diverse endpoints. Furthermore, it effectively segregates professional applications and domains from personal ones, maintaining a clear boundary between work and leisure.

The solution also facilitates swift and secure resource accessibility for all user categories, including those with heightened security concerns. It enhances operational efficiency while simplifying adherence to regulatory mandates and audit standards.

CyberArk Software Ltd. Price and Consensus

CyberArk Software Ltd. price-consensus-chart | CyberArk Software Ltd. Quote

CYBR Gains From Evolving Cybercrime Landscape

In the middle of the evolving work culture with hybrid work arrangements and the deployment of personal devices for professional work, the demand for ensuring the security of endpoints and on-premises IT infrastructure is expanding exponentially.

CYBR enjoys a number of opportunities to innovate and expand in the ever-changing cybersecurity field. As attackers now use AI to create more advanced methods of breaching organizations’ data and technology, CyberArk is committed to facing new challenges. It established an AI Center of Excellence in September 2023 to deal with evolving cyber threats.

Furthermore, CYBR has broadened the reach of its Identity Security solution on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, enhancing accessibility. The company also maintains a robust presence in various sectors like banking, healthcare, government and utilities. This diversification helps shield CyberArk from the negative impacts of decreasing IT spending while contributing to CYBR’s top line.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, CyberArk carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of CYBR have jumped 20.1% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Arista Networks ANET and Dell Technologies DELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have gained 2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 4 cents northward to $1.71 per share in the past 60 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 82.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 per share in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have skyrocketed 199.3% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.