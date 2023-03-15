CyberArk (CYBR) Enhances Workforce Password Management Solution

CyberArk CYBR recently enhanced its cloud-based enterprise password management solution — Workforce Password Management. The newly updated solution enables organizations to securely capture, store and manage password-based applications and other confidential.

An enterprise-scale solution designed for business environments, CyberArk’s Workforce Password Management offers privacy, availability and security enterprises demand that comprises support for modern passwordless authentication controls and corporate directories. The recent upgrade ensures improved flexibility and control to lower risk and enhance web applications security for the administrators.

The Workforce Password Management’s upgraded version features application access controls based on usernames, support for CAPTCHA-enabled web apps and enhanced reporting for user-added applications. Further, the solution can be utilized by integrating with CyberArk Secure Web Sessions to fortify access to sensitive applications. It is available as a standalone solution at $5 per user per month or as part of other CyberArk Identity Security Platform bundled solutions.

As part of the latest release, CyberArk Secure Web Sessions comprises an additional layer of protection, Session Control, which allows administrators to define notification and enforcement rules for specific text fields within business apps that are accessed with credentials stored in Workforce Password Management. The latest updates are part of the CyberArk Identity 23.3 release.

Gil Rapaport, general manager of CyberArk access management stated "Traditional password managers typically lack controls and functionalities that enterprises need to secure end-user credentials, which are constantly targeted by attackers. Password management must be dynamic to evolve with attacker innovation. We are continuously investing in new features and functionalities for Workforce Password Management to deliver greater usability, security and control for all users within an organization – from developers and business users to IT administrators."

CyberArk is currently benefiting from growing demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increased demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation strategies remain a key growth driver for the company. Strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities are driving its revenues.

The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $162 million, indicating a 27% year-over-year growth. For the same period, the consensus mark for loss is 26 cents per share, suggesting a 13.3% improvement from the year-ago loss of 30 cents.

CyberArk currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of CYBR lost 2.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 30 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 19.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17 cents northward to $2.60 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have fell by 0.8% to $11.53 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have increased 26.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 24 cents to $7.71 in the past 30 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 21.9% in the past year.

