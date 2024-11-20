News & Insights

CyanConnode Holdings Sees Increased Stake by Doxa Partners

November 20, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings has seen a notable change in its shareholder structure, with Doxa Partners LLP acquiring a significant 11.09% stake in the company. This acquisition marks an increase from their previous 10% holding, indicating growing interest and confidence in CyanConnode’s potential. Investors might view this as a positive signal for the company’s future prospects.

