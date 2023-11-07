CXT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.76, changing hands as low as $49.76 per share. Crane NXT Co shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXT's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $63.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.96.

