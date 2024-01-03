CWST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.60, changing hands as low as $82.74 per share. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CWST's low point in its 52 week range is $72.33 per share, with $95.782 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.14.
Also see: DDT Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VVTV
CDOR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.