CW Bancorp Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - CW Bancorp (CWBK) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.45 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $3.94 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $13.87 million from $14.75 million last year.

CW Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.45 Mln. vs. $3.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $13.87 Mln vs. $14.75 Mln last year.

