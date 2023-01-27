Markets
CVS

CVS, Walmart To Cut Pharmacy Working Hours : WSJ

January 27, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) are set to reduce pharmacy hours as staffing squeeze continues at their respective pharmacies across the United States, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

CVS is looking to reduce shift hours at two-third of its about 9,000 locations in the U.S. in March, while Walmart is looking to reduce working hours at their pharmacies by closing two hours earlier at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. at most of it about 4,600 stores by March.

Another major pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has also earlier announced a reduction in working hours at thousands of its stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.