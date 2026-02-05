Is CVS Health Stock a Bad-News Buy?

Key Points

CVS is a slow-growing business, and minimal growth in Medicare Advantage rates should exacerbate that trend.

The company's margins are lean, which can make it difficult for CVS to absorb headwinds and remain profitable.

10 stocks we like better than CVS Health ›

Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have been declining recently as a potentially lower-than-expected increase in Medicare Advantage rates has investors worried about companies with exposure to health insurance. For CVS, health insurance is indeed a large part of its business as it owns Aetna, which serves millions of people throughout the country.

Is CVS Health stock worth buying right now, on weakness, despite some concerning developments in the healthcare sector, or is it too risky to add it to your portfolio today?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Medicare Advantage rates are only one problem for CVS Health

The Trump administration has proposed minimal changes to Medicare Advantage rates for 2027, calling for an increase of just 0.09% (analysts were expecting a growth rate between 4% and 6%). More than one-third of CVS' revenue comes from its healthcare benefits segment, which includes Aetna. Potentially crippling its growth in such a significant segment can be particularly problematic for a healthcare company such as CVS, which generally doesn't grow at a fast rate to begin with. In 2024, the company generated nearly $373 billion in revenue, but its year-over-year growth rate was just over 4%.

Another problem for the business is that medical costs have been rising, and chipping away at its margins in the process. CVS typically generates single-digit profit margins, leaving little room for error. If costs continue to creep up and there isn't a material increase in sales, then that can spell disaster for its bottom line. In its most recently reported quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, 2025, CVS incurred a net loss of just under $4 billion due to goodwill impairment charges, which totaled $5.7 billion.

Why I'd avoid CVS Health stock today

In 2025, shares of CVS Health rose a staggering 77%, as investors were bullish on the company's turnaround efforts under new CEO David Joyner, who took over in October 2024. But with multiple potential headwinds to worry about, this is not a stock I'd feel comfortable holding on to. The health insurance industry is coming under pressure, and CVS' pharmacy business isn't all that exciting either, especially as consumers have more ways to buy pharmaceutical products online these days.

The stock may seem like a cheap buy, trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10 (based on analyst expectations), but the broader macroeconomic issues are too concerning to ignore. Without much better margins or at least more appealing growth prospects, CVS simply doesn't make for an enticing buy right now. As of Monday, the stock was down 5% since the start of the year, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it fall further in the weeks and months ahead.

Should you buy stock in CVS Health right now?

Before you buy stock in CVS Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CVS Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.