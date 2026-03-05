CVS Health Partners Google Cloud To Transform Healthcare Consumer Engagement

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and Google Cloud announced Thursday a new strategic partnership that will focus on reimagining health care experiences, increase consumer engagement, and ultimately support better health outcomes.

Central to the partnership is CVS Health's launch of Health100, a health technology services subsidiary, that will deliver an integrated health care engagement platform for consumers, regardless of which pharmacy, care provider, medical insurance company, pharmacy benefits manager and digital health solution providers they use.

The Health100 consumer engagement platform will use built-in agentic AI, to provide a real-time, omni-channel experience. The platform is being developed to enable consumers to take full ownership of their health and care, provide real-time proactive support to stay on track to achieve better health.

It will also offer faster and expanded access to care, empower users with cost transparency and ways to reduce out-of-pocket spend, and eliminate stressful health care homework. Health100 also will serve as the conduit to pharmacist-led care management to leverage an integral, underutilized and trusted clinical touch point.

Health100 will be supported by Google Cloud's secure, enterprise-ready platform and AI technologies, including Gemini models, Cloud Healthcare API, and BigQuery.

Google Cloud's data governance and privacy policies are designed to ensure customers retain control over their data. For health care settings, this means access to and use of patient data is protected through Google Cloud's infrastructure and secure data storage,

The initial launch of Health100 will be in 2026, with plans to allow other health innovators to build specialized applications as part of an open ecosystem approach.

