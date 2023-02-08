CVS Health Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.30 billion, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 billion or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $83.85 billion from $76.60 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.30 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q4): $83.85 Bln vs. $76.60 Bln last year.

