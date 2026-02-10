CVS Health Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.943 billion, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $1.644 billion, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.387 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $105.69 billion from $97.71 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.943 Bln. vs. $1.644 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $105.69 Bln vs. $97.71 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.