CVS Health Appoints Ed DeVaney As President Of CVS Caremark

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) Monday announced that it has named Ed DeVaney president of CVS Caremark, its pharmacy benefit management business. Serving as interim president since December 2024, DeVaney will now officially lead the division.

DeVaney, a CVS Health veteran since 2005, has held key roles at CVS Caremark and Aetna, most recently leading sales and account management. Before joining CVS Health, Ed oversaw client relationships at Hewitt Associates, specializing in healthcare consulting and benefits management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.