News & Insights

Markets
CVS

CVS Health Appoints Ed DeVaney As President Of CVS Caremark

February 17, 2025 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) Monday announced that it has named Ed DeVaney president of CVS Caremark, its pharmacy benefit management business. Serving as interim president since December 2024, DeVaney will now officially lead the division.

DeVaney, a CVS Health veteran since 2005, has held key roles at CVS Caremark and Aetna, most recently leading sales and account management. Before joining CVS Health, Ed oversaw client relationships at Hewitt Associates, specializing in healthcare consulting and benefits management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.