CVS Expands Its Nationwide Care Network With Rite Aid Acquisition

CVS Health’s CVS Pharmacy unit has officially completed the acquisition of select Rite Aid assets across the United States. The deal adds 63 former Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Additionally, CVS Pharmacy took over the prescription files of 626 pharmacies in 15 states, extending care to more than nine million additional patients. The new patients and customers will gain access to CVS’ innovative pharmacy care programs and exclusive store brand products, among others. The latest move aligns with the company’s focus on maintaining and expanding access to convenient and trusted pharmacy care nationwide, and growing its retail footprint and presence in local communities.

CVS participated in a bankruptcy court-approved bidding process of the Philadelphia-based drugstore chain, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in May this year to pursue a sale of its prescriptions, pharmacy and front-end inventory and other assets. Rite Aid initially filed for bankruptcy in August 2023, bogged down by many opioid lawsuits and legal battles, but emerged out of it after undergoing a financial restructuring and marking its beginning as a private company.

To ensure patient services, CVS Pharmacy has hired more than 3,500 former Rite Aid and Bartell Drug staff. The company has also made targeted investments in existing locations, including scheduling additional support, enhancing recruitment and hiring and strengthening training programs, helping teams deliver consistent service for both new and existing patients.

CVS Health’s Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment has delivered steady revenue growth quarter after quarter, driven by strong execution across 9,000 local community health destinations and the efforts of more than 200,000 employees. The unit’s revenues are expected to benefit from the higher prescription and front-store volume resulting from the Rite Aid transaction.

UnitedHealth Group UNH closed the $3.3 billion acquisition of home health care service provider, Amedisys, in August 2025. The merger completion followed a proposed settlement filed by the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division days before, requiring UNH and Amedisys to divest 164 home health and hospice locations, including an affiliated palliative care site, across 19 states, totaling approximately $528 million in annual revenues. By facility count, this was the largest divestiture of outpatient healthcare services to resolve a merger challenge.

Cardinal Health CAH has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solaris Health, the country's leading urology management services organization (MSO). The transaction accelerates the company’s multi-specialty growth strategy by adding more than 750 providers in The Specialty Alliance, its multi-specialty MSO platform. Cardinal Health expects the deal to close by 2025 end, subject to closing conditions, and to be accretive to its non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the first year following close.

