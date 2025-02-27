News & Insights

CVS Expands Flu And COVID-19 Testing And Treatment Services

February 27, 2025 — 12:51 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Thursday announced it has expanded its flu and COVID-19 testing and treatment capabilities at approximately 1,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 37 states.

Patients with flu-like symptoms can now receive a 3-in-1 combo test for Influenza A, Influenza B, and COVID-19 with a single swab.

In select states, including California, Illinois, and Washington, pharmacists can provide both testing and antiviral treatment during one appointment. Flu and COVID-19 tests cost $29.99, with pharmacist assessments priced at $45. CVS also offers at-home test kits and prescription delivery options. Updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines remain available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations nationwide.

CVS is currently trading at $64.72 up 1.35 percent or $0.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source

