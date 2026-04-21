CVS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/23/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/23/26, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.665, payable on 5/4/26. As a percentage of CVS's recent stock price of $77.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of CVS Health Corporation to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CVS shares open for trading on 4/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.35 per share, with $85.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.86.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CVS makes up 12.74% of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF) which is trading higher by about 3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CVS).

In Tuesday trading, CVS Health Corporation shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.