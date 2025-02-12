CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), a leading integrated healthcare and pharmacy solutions provider, released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on February 12, 2025.

The earnings surpassed analyst expectations with an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19, beating estimates of $0.91 by 30.8%. Total revenue reached $97.7 billion, exceeding the $97.1 billion forecast and marking a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

Despite these achievements, the quarter posed challenges, particularly in the Health Care Benefits segment, indicating mixed performance overall.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted) $1.19 $0.91 $2.12 (43.9%) Revenue $97.7B $97.1B $93.8B 4.2% Operating Income $2.4B N/A $3.4B (29.8%) Net Income (GAAP) $1.64B N/A $2.05B (19.6%) Medical Benefit Ratio 94.8% N/A 88.5% 6.3 pp

Business Overview

CVS Health operates as a comprehensive healthcare provider offering pharmacy services, insurance products, and retail health clinics. With over 9,000 retail locations and a prominent presence in pharmacy benefits management, its services span wide-ranging healthcare needs. Recent business focuses include the integration of care systems and broadening the reach of value-based healthcare models. Critical success factors remain centered on cost management and innovative care solutions.

The company has been investing in expanding its value-driven healthcare model. This includes acquisitions like Signify Health and Oak Street Health to enhance its primary and home-based services. These ventures aim to provide personalized care while lowering healthcare costs, staying competitive, and aligning with industry trends.

Quarterly Highlights

During the fourth quarter, CVS Health encountered mixed results across its various segments. The company's Health Care Benefits segment, a critical revenue driver, posted an adjusted operating loss of $439 million, down from a profit of $676 million in the previous year. This decline was influenced by higher healthcare utilization, adverse Medicare Advantage star ratings, and greater Medicaid program complexities.

The Medical Benefit Ratio, which measures the cost ratio of healthcare benefits to earned premium revenues, increased significantly to 94.8% from 88.5% in the prior year. This rise reflects escalating healthcare costs and challenges in managing margins within the segment. These financial strains raise concerns about lasting profitability and potential strategic shifts necessary for improvement.

Meanwhile, the Health Services segment demonstrated resilience. Despite total revenue declines due to the loss of a major client, specialty pharmacy operations and improved drug mix partially offset this impact. Adjusted operating income remained fairly stable at $1.76 billion. Strategic pricing adjustments in client contracts remain a priority to stabilize revenue streams.

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment showed strong revenue growth, up 7.5% to $33.5 billion. This increase was attributed to higher prescription volumes and an improved drug mix. However, adjusted operating income fell by 13.3% due to increased reimbursement pressures and less store traffic. Adjustments in pricing strategies and store operations are necessary to address margin pressures, particularly following the pandemic's effects on consumer behavior.

Outlook

Looking ahead, CVS Health's management forecasts an adjusted EPS range of $5.75 to $6.00 for 2025, expecting enhancements in financial results as value-based initiatives and digital investments mature. The company anticipates operating cash flow around $6.5 billion for 2025, a decrease from the $9.1 billion in 2024, reflective of necessary cost burdens amidst restructuring efforts.

The focus remains on digital advancements and efficient integration to foster patient engagement and optimize cost management. Technological investments, particularly in artificial intelligence and infrastructure, are pivotal as CVS seeks to advance its capabilities in delivering value-driven care. Investors should watch for developments in these areas and their impact on future performance, amidst ongoing market and regulatory dynamics.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.