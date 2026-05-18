CVRx Stock Up on Humana's Medicare Coverage for Barostim Therapy

CVRx Inc. CVRX announced a key reimbursement win after Humana issued a Medicare Advantage coverage policy for its Barostim therapy. The development marks an important step in expanding patient access and supporting broader adoption of the company’s heart failure treatment platform.

The latest coverage policy adds to CVRx’s ongoing reimbursement momentum and is expected to strengthen its commercial positioning in the cardiovascular device market. Management believes the decision could support future payer discussions and drive more consistent coverage for Barostim therapy.

Likely Trend of CVRX Stock Following the News

Shares of CVRX have gained 4.4% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 15.6% compared with the industry’s 20.4% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.1% in the same timeframe.

In the long run, the Humana Medicare Advantage coverage policy is likely to strengthen CVRx’s commercial prospects by improving reimbursement visibility and expanding patient access to Barostim therapy. The policy could encourage broader adoption among physicians and healthcare systems while also supporting negotiations with additional national and regional payers. With more consistent coverage, CVRx may witness higher procedure volumes, stronger revenue growth and improved market penetration in the heart failure treatment space over time.

CVRX currently has a market capitalization of $158.9 million.



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More on the News

CVRx announced that Humana has issued a Medicare Advantage coverage policy for Barostim therapy, effective May 1, 2026. Barostim is an implantable neuromodulation therapy designed to improve symptoms in patients with heart failure by activating the body’s natural baroreflex system, which helps regulate cardiovascular function. The new policy covers patients meeting the therapy’s current FDA-approved indication and extends coverage to patients enrolled in the BENEFIT-HF trial, a landmark study evaluating Barostim in a significantly expanded heart failure patient population. Humana currently provides Medicare Advantage coverage to nearly 5.2 million members across 46 states, making the policy an important milestone for CVRx’s reimbursement and commercialization efforts.

Management noted that the policy represents the first Medicare Advantage coverage decision for Barostim and reflects continued progress in educating payers on the therapy’s clinical benefits and patient outcomes. According to the company, the development validates its broader commercial strategy and is expected to support ongoing discussions with other regional and national payers.

The announcement also follows two favorable reimbursement developments earlier this year. Effective Jan. 1, 2026, Category I CPT codes for the Barostim procedure became active, improving reimbursement clarity for providers. In the same month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved Category B IDE coverage for patients participating in the BENEFIT-HF trial, further supporting access and clinical evaluation of the therapy.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the global neuromodulation devices market size was estimated at $6.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $13.93 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.35% from 2026 to 2033.

The rising government funding for R&D activities in these devices, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and technological advancements in these devices are driving the market growth.

Other News

Recently, CVRx exited first-quarter 2026 with solid commercial momentum. Total revenues increased nearly 20% year over year to $14.8 million, driven by a 22% rise in U.S. revenues to $13.7 million. The company also continued expanding its commercial footprint, with active implanting centers in the United States increasing to 257 as of March 31, 2026, from 227 in the year-ago period. In addition, CVRx achieved an important clinical milestone during the quarter with the activation of the first site and enrollment of the first patient in the BENEFIT-HF clinical trial.

CVRX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CVRX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.37%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.19%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.9%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.82%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.6%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.27%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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