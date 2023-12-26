CVRx Gets FDA's Revised Instructions For Use Approval For Barostim

(RTTNews) - CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) Tuesday announced today that it has received the FDA approval for revised Instructions For Use or IFU for Barostim incorporating key long-term clinical data from the BeAT-HF randomized clinical trial.

The commercial-stage medical device company said IFU is a post-market phase validation.

Barostim delivers Baroreflex Activation Therapy to improve patients' heart failure functional status, six-minute hall walk, and quality of life.

In the Pre-Market Phase, all effectiveness endpoints were previously met, however, in the Post-Market Phase effectiveness, primary endpoint of CV death and HF hospitalization was not met.

