CVI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/10/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 11/20/23. As a percentage of CVI's recent stock price of $31.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of CVR Energy Inc to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when CVI shares open for trading on 11/10/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.60 per share, with $41.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.63.
In Wednesday trading, CVR Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.
