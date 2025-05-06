CVG Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Sales Decrease to $170 Million with Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 Million and Updated Full-Year Guidance

CVG reports Q1 2025 sales of $170 million, adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, and updates 2025 guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) reported its first-quarter financial results for 2025, with revenues of $169.8 million, down 12.7% from the previous year, primarily due to decreased demand in the Construction, Agriculture, and North American Class 8 truck markets. The company experienced a net loss of $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.4 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 40.2% to $5.8 million. However, CVG showed significant improvements in free cash flow, generating $11.2 million, which contributed to a reduction in net debt by $11.7 million. CVG underwent a strategic reorganization into three segments and is focusing on cash generation and operational efficiency despite facing macroeconomic challenges. The company has also updated its full-year guidance for 2025, anticipating lower sales and adjusted EBITDA than previously projected.

Potential Positives

First quarter free cash flow increased significantly to $11.2 million, reflecting improved working capital management and enabling further debt reduction.

Gross margin expanded by 250 basis points compared to Q4 2024, indicating improved operational efficiency and effective cost management.

The company completed a strategic reorganization, positioning itself with three operating segments to enhance focus and alignment with market demands.

Management expressed confidence in the company’s transformation efforts from 2024, asserting that these changes will help navigate current macroeconomic challenges effectively.

Potential Negatives

Revenues declined 12.7% year-over-year, indicating a significant reduction in demand across key markets, specifically in global Construction, Agriculture, and North American Class 8 trucks.

Net loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million, compared to a net income of $1.4 million in the prior year, highlighting a troubling reversal in financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 40.2%, reflecting substantial pressure on profitability and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were CVG's first quarter 2025 sales figures?

CVG reported first quarter sales of $169.8 million for 2025.

How did CVG's EPS perform in the first quarter?

EPS for the first quarter was $(0.09), compared to a profit of $0.05 in the previous year.

What was CVG's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

CVG achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What factors impacted CVG's revenue in the first quarter?

Revenue was impacted by declining demand in global construction, agriculture markets, and North America Class 8 truck sales.

What is CVG's updated outlook for full year 2025?

CVG's updated outlook for full year 2025 projects net sales between $660 million and $690 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVGI Insider Trading Activity

$CVGI insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,100 shares for an estimated $60,552 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT C GRIFFIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $39,650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WAYNE M RANCOURT purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $38,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







First quarter sales of $170 million, EPS of $(0.09), Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million













Significantly improved free cash flow enables further debt paydown













Updates guidance for full year 2025









NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





During the quarter, the Company completed a strategic reorganization of its operations into three segments: Global Seating, Global Electrical Systems, and Trim Systems and Components. The results and comparisons presented below reflect continuing operations unless otherwise noted.







First Quarter





2025





Highlights





(Results from Continuing Operations; compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)









Revenues of $169.8 million, down 12.7%, primarily due to softening in global Construction and Agriculture markets and North America Class 8 truck demand.



Revenues of $169.8 million, down 12.7%, primarily due to softening in global Construction and Agriculture markets and North America Class 8 truck demand.



Operating income of $1.4 million, adjusted operating income of $2.1 million, down compared to operating income of $4.5 million and adjusted operating income of $6.3 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes offset by reductions in SG&A expense.



Operating income of $1.4 million, adjusted operating income of $2.1 million, down compared to operating income of $4.5 million and adjusted operating income of $6.3 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes offset by reductions in SG&A expense.



Net loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.



Net loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, down 40.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4%, down from 5.0%.



Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, down 40.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4%, down from 5.0%.



Free cash flow of $11.2 million, up $17.7 million, due to better working capital management. Net debt decreased $11.7 million compared to the year end 2024 level.



Free cash flow of $11.2 million, up $17.7 million, due to better working capital management. Net debt decreased $11.7 million compared to the year end 2024 level.



Gross margin expansion of 250 basis points versus Q4 2024 due to operational efficiency improvements and conclusion of one-time cost drivers from 2024.







James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first quarter results demonstrate sequential improvement in margins and free cash flow. Cash generation and debt paydown remain key priorities for CVG, as we look to build on our strong free cash performance in the first quarter through further margin improvement, working capital reduction, and reduced capital expenditures. We are beginning to see the benefits of efforts made in 2024, including strategic divestments of non-core businesses, to transform CVG. These divestitures, as well as our priority on improving operational efficiency, have allowed us to streamline operations, lower our cost structure, and drive cash generation to pay down debt. Despite industry-wide and global macroeconomic headwinds, we are prioritizing strong execution from the top down within CVG focused on cost mitigation, margin improvement, and operational efficiency.”





Mr. Ray continued, “The actions we took last year position us well for the future. Change management is always difficult, and I would personally like to thank the entire CVG team for their efforts throughout the process. I would like to thank Bob Griffin, our current Chairman, for his contributions to CVG’s strategic goals and priorities over the years. I am also excited to continue working with Bill Johnson, a current board member who is expected to become the Chairman of the Board following Mr. Griffin’s retirement, effective May 15, 2025. While we acknowledge the current macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical environment, the transformation undertaken in 2024 makes CVG a lower cost, more nimble company, better positioned to navigate these challenges. We are committed to execution, delivery, and driving operational efficiency, while managing the potential impact of trade policy.”





Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are encouraged by the quarter-over-quarter improvement in our financial performance, as we start to see the benefits of our strategic portfolio realignment and operational efficiency efforts. However, given the economic environment and policy concerns, we are adjusting our outlook to reflect current market conditions. Our focused portfolio, now more closely aligned with our customers through our re-segmentation, positions us for improved value capture as end markets recover.”









First Quarter Financial Results from Continuing Operations











(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

















First





Quarter





































2025





















2024

















$ Change













% Change











Revenues





$





169.8













$





194.6













$





(24.8





)













(12.7





)%









Gross profit





$





17.8













$





23.2













$





(5.4





)













(23.3





)%









Gross margin









10.5





%













11.9





%

























Adjusted gross profit



1







$





18.3













$





24.7













$





(6.4





)













(25.9





)%









Adjusted gross margin



1











10.8





%













12.7





%

























Operating income





$





1.4













$





4.5













$





(3.1





)













(68.9





)%









Operating margin









0.8





%













2.3





%

























Adjusted operating income



1







$





2.1













$





6.3













$





(4.2





)













(66.7





)%









Adjusted operating margin



1











1.2





%













3.2





%

























Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(3.1





)









$





1.4













$





(4.5





)













NM



2















Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations



1







$





(2.6





)









$





2.8













$





(5.4





)













NM



2















Earnings (loss) per share, diluted





$





(0.09





)









$





0.05













$





(0.14





)













NM



2















Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted



1







$





(0.08





)









$





0.08













$





(0.16





)













NM



2















Adjusted EBITDA



1







$





5.8













$





9.7













$





(3.9





)













(40.2





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



1











3.4





%













5.0





%



























1



See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation



























2



Not meaningful





















































Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations











First Quarter 2025 Results









First quarter 2025 revenues were $169.8 million, compared to $194.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 12.7%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand across all segments.



First quarter 2025 revenues were $169.8 million, compared to $194.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 12.7%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand across all segments.



Operating income in the first quarter 2025 was $1.4 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was attributable to the impact of lower sales volumes. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.1 million, compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period.



Operating income in the first quarter 2025 was $1.4 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was attributable to the impact of lower sales volumes. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.1 million, compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period.



Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.5 million and $2.2 million for the first quarter 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.5 million and $2.2 million for the first quarter 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Net loss from continuing operations was $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2025 compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. First quarter 2025 adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.







On March 31, 2025, the Company had $32.4 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and no outstanding borrowings on its China credit facility, $20.2 million of cash and $102.5 million of availability from the credit facilities (subject to covenant limitations), resulting in total liquidity of $122.7 million.







First Quarter 2025 Segment Results













Global Seating Segment













Revenues were $73.4 million compared to $80.8 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 9.1%, due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand.



Revenues were $73.4 million compared to $80.8 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 9.1%, due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand.



Operating income was $2.7 million, compared $2.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 3.0%, primarily attributable to lower sales volume and increased freight costs. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.7 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period.













Global Electrical Systems Segment













Revenues were $50.5 million compared to $58.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 14.1%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.



Revenues were $50.5 million compared to $58.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 14.1%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.



Operating loss was $0.3 million compared to operating income of $0.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $0.2 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period.













Trim Systems and Components Segment













Revenues were $45.9 million compared to $55.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 16.6%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.



Revenues were $45.9 million compared to $55.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 16.6%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.



Operating income was $1.5 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 63.5%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volume and increased freight costs. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $1.6 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.











Outlook









CVG updated the Company's outlook for the full year 2025, based on current market conditions:











Metric









Prior 2025 Outlook ($ millions)









2025 Outlook ($ millions)











Net Sales





$670 - $710





$660- $690









Adjusted EBITDA





$25 - $30





$22 - $27









Free Cash Flow









> $20

























This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North America Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2025 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 255,000 units. The 2024 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 332,372 units.





Construction and Agriculture end markets are projected to decline approximately 5-15% in 2025. However, we expect the contribution from new business wins outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets in Electrical Systems to soften this decline.







GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation







A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.







Conference Call







A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q1 2025 Earnings Call Presentation during the conference call. To participate, dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 57416. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 57416.





This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 57416#.







Company Contact







Andy Cheung





Chief Financial Officer





CVG





IR@cvgrp.com







Investor Relations Contact







Ross Collins or Stephen Poe





Alpha IR Group





CVGI@alpha-ir.com







About CVG







CVG is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market and the electric vehicle market. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.







Other Information







Throughout this document, certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes.











COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(1)











Three Months





Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Revenues





$





169,795













$





194,626













Cost of revenues









152,002

















171,462













Gross profit









17,793

















23,164













Selling, general and administrative expenses









16,385

















18,655













Operating income









1,408

















4,509













Other (income) expense









(72





)













212













Interest expense









2,503

















2,186













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes









(1,023





)













2,111













Provision for income taxes









2,116

















665













Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(3,139





)









$





1,446













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations









(1,173





)













1,493













Net income (loss)









(4,312





)













2,939













Basic earnings (loss) per share





















Income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(0.09





)









$





0.05













Income (loss) from discontinued operations





$





(0.03





)









$





0.04













Diluted earnings (loss) per share





















Income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(0.09





)









$





0.05













Income (loss) from discontinued operations





$





(0.03





)









$





0.04













Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic









33,693

















33,325













Diluted









33,693

















33,403

















































(1) The operating results related to the cab structures business and Industrial Automation business have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for all periods presented.











COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















ASSETS







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Current assets:





















Cash





$





20,213













$





26,630













Accounts receivable, net









119,485

















118,683













Inventories









123,086

















128,224













Other current assets









30,667

















29,763













Total current assets









293,451

















303,300













Property, plant and equipment, net









68,684

















68,861













Intangible assets, net









3,781

















3,918













Deferred income taxes









11,381

















11,084













Other assets, net









42,526

















37,410













Total assets





$





419,823













$





424,573













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





85,556













$





77,002













Accrued liabilities and other









39,136

















40,358













Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt









13,906

















8,438













Total current liabilities









138,598

















125,798













Long-term debt









103,494

















127,062













Pension and other post-retirement benefits









8,472

















8,143













Other long-term liabilities









32,603

















27,978













Total liabilities





$





283,167













$





288,981













Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock





$





—













$





—













Common stock









337

















337













Treasury stock









(16,468





)













(16,468





)









Additional paid-in capital









269,887

















269,117













Retained deficit









(78,363





)













(74,051





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(38,737





)













(43,343





)









Total stockholders’ equity









136,656

















135,592













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





419,823













$





424,573































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total

















2025













2024

















2025

















2024













2025













2024

















2025





















2024

















2025













2024











Revenues





$





73,408









$





80,797









$





50,453













$





58,726









$





45,934









$





55,103









$





—













$





—













$





169,795









$





194,626









Gross profit (loss)









9,091













10,846













3,990

















4,825













4,712













7,600













—

















(107





)













17,793













23,164









Selling, general & administrative expenses









6,378













8,051













4,306

















4,382













3,177













3,400













2,524

















2,822

















16,385













18,655









Operating income (loss)





$





2,713









$





2,795









$





(316





)









$





443









$





1,535









$





4,200









$





(2,524





)









$





(2,929





)









$





1,408









$





4,509































































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Gross profit





$





17,793













$





23,164













Restructuring









530

















1,583













Adjusted gross profit





$





18,323













$





24,747













% of revenues









10.8





%













12.7





%



































Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Operating income





$





1,408













$





4,509













Restructuring









702

















1,777













Adjusted operating income





$





2,110













$





6,286













% of revenues









1.2





%













3.2





%































































Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(3,139





)









$





1,446













Operating income adjustments









702

















1,777













Adjusted provision for income taxes



1











(176





)













(444





)









Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(2,613





)









$





2,779

































Diluted EPS





$





(0.09





)









$





0.05













Adjustments to diluted EPS





$





0.01













$





0.03













Adjusted diluted EPS





$





(0.08





)









$





0.08















1.



Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%



































Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(3,139





)









$





1,446













Interest expense









2,503

















2,186













Provision for income taxes









2,116

















665













Depreciation expense









3,438

















3,431













Amortization expense









141

















183













EBITDA





$





5,059













$





7,911













% of revenues









3.0





%













4.1





%





























EBITDA adjustments





















Restructuring





$





702













$





1,777













Adjusted EBITDA





$





5,761













$





9,688













% of revenues









3.4





%













5.0





%































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





2,713













$





(316





)









$





1,535













$





(2,524





)









$





1,408













Restructuring









—

















530

















45

















127

















702













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





2,713













$





214













$





1,580













$





(2,397





)









$





2,110













% of revenues









3.7





%













0.4





%













3.4





%





















1.2





%







































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





2,796













$





444













$





4,200













$





(2,931





)









$





4,509













Restructuring









45

















1,091

















470

















171













$





1,777













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





2,841













$





1,535













$





4,670













$





(2,760





)









$





6,286













% of revenues









3.5





%













2.6





%













8.5





%





















3.2





%





















































































The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













CONTINUING OPERATIONS























Cash flows from operating activities





$





15,015













$





(4,832





)









Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(3,806





)













(4,837





)









Proceeds from sale of business









—

















3,200













Free cash flow from continuing operations





$





11,209













$





(6,469





)































DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS























Cash flows from operating activities





$





157













$





2,476













Purchases of property, plant and equipment









—

















(222





)









Free cash flow from discontinued operations





$





157













$





2,254



































TOTAL COMPANY























Cash flows from operating activities





$





15,172













$





(2,356





)









Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(3,806





)













(5,059





)









Proceeds from sale of business









—

















3,200













Free cash flow





$





11,366













$





(4,215





)















































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Appendix B: Supplemental Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









2024 and 2023 by Quarter









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands)

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues





$





80,797













$





58,726













$





55,103













$





194,626













Cost of revenues









69,951

















53,901

















47,503

















171,355













Gross profit









10,846

















4,825

















7,600

















23,271













Selling, general & administrative expenses









8,051

















4,382

















3,400

















15,833













Operating income





$





2,795













$





443













$





4,200













$





7,438













Corporate and other unallocated costs

































2,929













Other (income) expense

































212













Interest expense

































2,186













Income before provision for income taxes





























$





2,111











































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





2,795













$





443













$





4,200













$





(2,929





)









$





4,509













Restructuring









45

















1,091

















470

















171

















1,777













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





2,840













$





1,534













$





4,670













$





(2,758





)









$





6,286























































































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024





















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues









$





82,404













$





53,639













$





57,622













$





193,665













Cost of revenues













71,770

















49,655

















51,672

















173,097













Gross profit













10,634

















3,984

















5,950

















20,568













Selling, general & administrative expenses













8,534

















4,523

















3,623

















16,680













Operating income (loss)









$





2,100













$





(539





)









$





2,327













$





3,888













Corporate and other unallocated costs





































2,824













Other (income) expense





































206













Interest expense





































2,417













Loss before provision for income taxes

































$





(1,559





)















































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024





















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)









$





2,100













$





(539





)









$





2,327













$





(2,824





)









$





1,064













Restructuring













762

















1,379

















1,634

















—

















3,775













Adjusted operating income (loss)









$





2,862













$





840













$





3,961













$





(2,824





)









$





4,839























































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues





$





76,643













$





46,714













$





48,415













$





171,772













Cost of revenues









68,834

















43,721

















42,706

















155,261













Gross profit









7,809

















2,993

















5,709

















16,511













Selling, general & administrative expenses









5,805

















4,468

















3,806

















14,079













Operating income (loss)





$





2,004













$





(1,475





)









$





1,903













$





2,432













Corporate and other unallocated costs

































3,492













Other (income) expense

































(1,033





)









Interest expense

































2,371













Loss before provision for income taxes





























$





(2,398





)







































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





2,004













$





(1,475





)









$





1,903













$





(3,492





)









$





(1,060





)









Restructuring









778

















1,275

















2,164

















—

















4,217













Gain on sale of fixed assets









—

















—

















(3,544





)





















(3,544





)









Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





2,782













$





(200





)









$





523













$





(3,492





)









$





(387





)















































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues





$





74,838













$





44,049













$





44,405













$





163,292













Cost of revenues









66,428

















42,669

















41,120

















150,217













Gross profit









8,410

















1,380

















3,285

















13,075













Selling, general & administrative expenses









7,735

















4,369

















3,413

















15,517













Operating income (loss)





$





675













$





(2,989





)









$





(128





)









$





(2,442





)









Corporate and other unallocated costs

































2,829













Other (income) expense

































(1,585





)









Interest expense

































2,200













Loss on extinguishment of debt

































509













Loss before provision for income taxes





























$





(6,395





)







































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





675













$





(2,989





)









$





(128





)









$





(2,829





)









$





(5,271





)









Restructuring









(39





)













—

















1,054

















—

















1,015













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





636













$





(2,989





)









$





926













$





(2,829





)









$





(4,256





)















































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues





$





95,877













$





58,534













$





63,640













$





218,051













Cost of revenues









83,678

















49,166

















53,218

















186,062













Gross profit









12,199

















9,368

















10,422

















31,989













Selling, general & administrative expenses









8,038

















4,225

















4,124

















16,387













Operating income





$





4,161













$





5,143













$





6,298













$





15,602













Corporate and other unallocated costs

































3,203













Other (income) expense

































(203





)









Interest expense

































2,749













Income before provision for income taxes





























$





9,853











































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





4,161













$





5,143













$





6,298













$





(3,203





)









$





12,399













Restructuring









82

















8

















—

















—

















90













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





4,243













$





5,151













$





6,298













$





(3,203





)









$





12,489



















































































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues





$





89,807













$





67,581













$





63,412













$





220,800













Cost of revenues









76,961

















55,814

















52,407

















185,182













Gross profit









12,846

















11,767

















11,005

















35,618













Selling, general & administrative expenses









8,532

















4,685

















4,816

















18,033













Operating income





$





4,314













$





7,082













$





6,189













$





17,585













Corporate and other unallocated costs

































3,099













Other (income) expense

































308













Interest expense

































2,672













Income before provision for income taxes





























$





11,506











































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





4,314













$





7,082













$





6,189













$





(3,099





)









$





14,486













Restructuring









49

















—

















294

















—

















343













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





4,363













$





7,082













$





6,483













$





(3,099





)









$





14,829



















































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues





$





85,220













$





57,136













$





60,541













$





202,897













Cost of revenues









74,861

















48,222

















50,396

















173,479













Gross profit









10,359

















8,914

















10,145

















29,418













Selling, general & administrative expenses









8,716

















3,983

















4,432

















17,131













Operating income





$





1,643













$





4,931













$





5,713













$





12,287













Corporate and other unallocated costs

































3,367













Other (income) expense

































383













Interest expense

































2,489













Income before provision for income taxes





























$





6,048











































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





1,643













$





4,931













$





5,713













$





(3,367





)









$





8,920













Restructuring









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





1,643













$





4,931













$





5,713













$





(3,367





)









$





8,920



















































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Total











Revenues





$





77,786













$





59,139













$





56,796













$





193,721













Cost of revenues









69,873

















49,543

















49,890

















169,306













Gross profit









7,913

















9,596

















6,906

















24,415













Selling, general & administrative expenses









8,906

















4,195

















4,027

















17,128













Operating income (loss)





$





(993





)









$





5,401













$





2,879













$





7,287













Corporate and other unallocated costs

































3,219













Other (income) expense

































707













Interest expense

































2,338













Income before provision for income taxes





























$





1,023











































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Global Seating













Global Electrical Systems













Trim Systems and Components













Corporate/Other













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





(993





)









$





5,401













$





2,879













$





(3,219





)









$





4,068













Restructuring









—

















—

















385

















982

















1,367













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





(993





)









$





5,401













$





3,264













$





(2,237





)









$





5,435





































































































Use of Non-GAAP Measures









This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.





Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.





The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.