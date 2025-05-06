Stocks
CVGI

CVG Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Sales Decrease to $170 Million with Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 Million and Updated Full-Year Guidance

May 06, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

CVG reports Q1 2025 sales of $170 million, adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, and updates 2025 guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) reported its first-quarter financial results for 2025, with revenues of $169.8 million, down 12.7% from the previous year, primarily due to decreased demand in the Construction, Agriculture, and North American Class 8 truck markets. The company experienced a net loss of $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.4 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 40.2% to $5.8 million. However, CVG showed significant improvements in free cash flow, generating $11.2 million, which contributed to a reduction in net debt by $11.7 million. CVG underwent a strategic reorganization into three segments and is focusing on cash generation and operational efficiency despite facing macroeconomic challenges. The company has also updated its full-year guidance for 2025, anticipating lower sales and adjusted EBITDA than previously projected.

Potential Positives

  • First quarter free cash flow increased significantly to $11.2 million, reflecting improved working capital management and enabling further debt reduction.
  • Gross margin expanded by 250 basis points compared to Q4 2024, indicating improved operational efficiency and effective cost management.
  • The company completed a strategic reorganization, positioning itself with three operating segments to enhance focus and alignment with market demands.
  • Management expressed confidence in the company’s transformation efforts from 2024, asserting that these changes will help navigate current macroeconomic challenges effectively.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues declined 12.7% year-over-year, indicating a significant reduction in demand across key markets, specifically in global Construction, Agriculture, and North American Class 8 trucks.
  • Net loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million, compared to a net income of $1.4 million in the prior year, highlighting a troubling reversal in financial performance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 40.2%, reflecting substantial pressure on profitability and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were CVG's first quarter 2025 sales figures?

CVG reported first quarter sales of $169.8 million for 2025.

How did CVG's EPS perform in the first quarter?

EPS for the first quarter was $(0.09), compared to a profit of $0.05 in the previous year.

What was CVG's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

CVG achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What factors impacted CVG's revenue in the first quarter?

Revenue was impacted by declining demand in global construction, agriculture markets, and North America Class 8 truck sales.

What is CVG's updated outlook for full year 2025?

CVG's updated outlook for full year 2025 projects net sales between $660 million and $690 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CVGI Insider Trading Activity

$CVGI insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,100 shares for an estimated $60,552 and 0 sales.
  • ROBERT C GRIFFIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $39,650 and 0 sales.
  • WAYNE M RANCOURT purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $38,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First quarter sales of $170 million, EPS of $(0.09), Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million






Significantly improved free cash flow enables further debt paydown






Updates guidance for full year 2025




NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



During the quarter, the Company completed a strategic reorganization of its operations into three segments: Global Seating, Global Electrical Systems, and Trim Systems and Components. The results and comparisons presented below reflect continuing operations unless otherwise noted.




First Quarter


2025


Highlights


(Results from Continuing Operations; compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)




  • Revenues of $169.8 million, down 12.7%, primarily due to softening in global Construction and Agriculture markets and North America Class 8 truck demand.


  • Operating income of $1.4 million, adjusted operating income of $2.1 million, down compared to operating income of $4.5 million and adjusted operating income of $6.3 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes offset by reductions in SG&A expense.


  • Net loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, down 40.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4%, down from 5.0%.


  • Free cash flow of $11.2 million, up $17.7 million, due to better working capital management. Net debt decreased $11.7 million compared to the year end 2024 level.


  • Gross margin expansion of 250 basis points versus Q4 2024 due to operational efficiency improvements and conclusion of one-time cost drivers from 2024.



James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first quarter results demonstrate sequential improvement in margins and free cash flow. Cash generation and debt paydown remain key priorities for CVG, as we look to build on our strong free cash performance in the first quarter through further margin improvement, working capital reduction, and reduced capital expenditures. We are beginning to see the benefits of efforts made in 2024, including strategic divestments of non-core businesses, to transform CVG. These divestitures, as well as our priority on improving operational efficiency, have allowed us to streamline operations, lower our cost structure, and drive cash generation to pay down debt. Despite industry-wide and global macroeconomic headwinds, we are prioritizing strong execution from the top down within CVG focused on cost mitigation, margin improvement, and operational efficiency.”



Mr. Ray continued, “The actions we took last year position us well for the future. Change management is always difficult, and I would personally like to thank the entire CVG team for their efforts throughout the process. I would like to thank Bob Griffin, our current Chairman, for his contributions to CVG’s strategic goals and priorities over the years. I am also excited to continue working with Bill Johnson, a current board member who is expected to become the Chairman of the Board following Mr. Griffin’s retirement, effective May 15, 2025. While we acknowledge the current macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical environment, the transformation undertaken in 2024 makes CVG a lower cost, more nimble company, better positioned to navigate these challenges. We are committed to execution, delivery, and driving operational efficiency, while managing the potential impact of trade policy.”



Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are encouraged by the quarter-over-quarter improvement in our financial performance, as we start to see the benefits of our strategic portfolio realignment and operational efficiency efforts. However, given the economic environment and policy concerns, we are adjusting our outlook to reflect current market conditions. Our focused portfolio, now more closely aligned with our customers through our re-segmentation, positions us for improved value capture as end markets recover.”





First Quarter Financial Results from Continuing Operations





(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

First


Quarter







2025




2024



$ Change


% Change

Revenues
$
169.8


$
194.6


$
(24.8
)


(12.7
)%

Gross profit
$
17.8


$
23.2


$
(5.4
)


(23.3
)%

Gross margin

10.5
%


11.9
%




Adjusted gross profit

1
$
18.3


$
24.7


$
(6.4
)


(25.9
)%

Adjusted gross margin

1

10.8
%


12.7
%




Operating income
$
1.4


$
4.5


$
(3.1
)


(68.9
)%

Operating margin

0.8
%


2.3
%




Adjusted operating income

1
$
2.1


$
6.3


$
(4.2
)


(66.7
)%

Adjusted operating margin

1

1.2
%


3.2
%




Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(3.1
)

$
1.4


$
(4.5
)


NM

2

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations

1
$
(2.6
)

$
2.8


$
(5.4
)


NM

2

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
(0.09
)

$
0.05


$
(0.14
)


NM

2

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted

1
$
(0.08
)

$
0.08


$
(0.16
)


NM

2

Adjusted EBITDA

1
$
5.8


$
9.7


$
(3.9
)


(40.2
)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

1

3.4
%


5.0
%





1

See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation





2

Not meaningful












Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations





First Quarter 2025 Results




  • First quarter 2025 revenues were $169.8 million, compared to $194.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 12.7%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand across all segments.


  • Operating income in the first quarter 2025 was $1.4 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was attributable to the impact of lower sales volumes. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.1 million, compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period.


  • Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.5 million and $2.2 million for the first quarter 2025 and 2024, respectively.


  • Net loss from continuing operations was $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2025 compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. First quarter 2025 adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.



On March 31, 2025, the Company had $32.4 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and no outstanding borrowings on its China credit facility, $20.2 million of cash and $102.5 million of availability from the credit facilities (subject to covenant limitations), resulting in total liquidity of $122.7 million.




First Quarter 2025 Segment Results






Global Seating Segment






  • Revenues were $73.4 million compared to $80.8 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 9.1%, due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand.


  • Operating income was $2.7 million, compared $2.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 3.0%, primarily attributable to lower sales volume and increased freight costs. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.7 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period.






Global Electrical Systems Segment






  • Revenues were $50.5 million compared to $58.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 14.1%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.


  • Operating loss was $0.3 million compared to operating income of $0.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $0.2 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period.






Trim Systems and Components Segment






  • Revenues were $45.9 million compared to $55.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 16.6%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.


  • Operating income was $1.5 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 63.5%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volume and increased freight costs. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $1.6 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.





Outlook




CVG updated the Company's outlook for the full year 2025, based on current market conditions:






























Metric

Prior 2025 Outlook ($ millions)

2025 Outlook ($ millions)

Net Sales
$670 - $710
$660- $690

Adjusted EBITDA
$25 - $30
$22 - $27

Free Cash Flow

> $20





This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North America Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2025 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 255,000 units. The 2024 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 332,372 units.



Construction and Agriculture end markets are projected to decline approximately 5-15% in 2025. However, we expect the contribution from new business wins outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets in Electrical Systems to soften this decline.




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.




Conference Call



A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q1 2025 Earnings Call Presentation during the conference call. To participate, dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 57416. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 57416.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.



A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 57416#.




Company Contact



Andy Cheung


Chief Financial Officer


CVG


IR@cvgrp.com




Investor Relations Contact



Ross Collins or Stephen Poe


Alpha IR Group


CVGI@alpha-ir.com




About CVG



CVG is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market and the electric vehicle market. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.




Other Information



Throughout this document, certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes.





































































































































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(1)





Three Months


Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Revenues
$
169,795


$
194,626

Cost of revenues

152,002



171,462

Gross profit

17,793



23,164

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,385



18,655

Operating  income

1,408



4,509

Other (income) expense

(72
)


212

Interest expense

2,503



2,186

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(1,023
)


2,111

Provision for income taxes

2,116



665

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(3,139
)

$
1,446

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(1,173
)


1,493

Net income (loss)

(4,312
)


2,939

Basic earnings (loss) per share



Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.09
)

$
0.05

Income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
(0.03
)

$
0.04

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.09
)

$
0.05

Income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
(0.03
)

$
0.04

Weighted average shares outstanding:



Basic

33,693



33,325

Diluted

33,693



33,403










(1) The operating results related to the cab structures business and Industrial Automation business have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for all periods presented.























































































































































































































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


ASSETS

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Current assets:



Cash
$
20,213


$
26,630

Accounts receivable, net

119,485



118,683

Inventories

123,086



128,224

Other current assets

30,667



29,763

Total current assets

293,451



303,300

Property, plant and equipment, net

68,684



68,861

Intangible assets, net

3,781



3,918

Deferred income taxes

11,381



11,084

Other assets, net

42,526



37,410

Total assets
$
419,823


$
424,573

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
85,556


$
77,002

Accrued liabilities and other

39,136



40,358

Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt

13,906



8,438

Total current liabilities

138,598



125,798

Long-term debt

103,494



127,062

Pension and other post-retirement benefits

8,472



8,143

Other long-term liabilities

32,603



27,978

Total liabilities
$
283,167


$
288,981

Stockholders’ equity:



Preferred stock
$




$



Common stock

337



337

Treasury stock

(16,468
)


(16,468
)

Additional paid-in capital

269,887



269,117

Retained deficit

(78,363
)


(74,051
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(38,737
)


(43,343
)

Total stockholders’ equity

136,656



135,592

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
419,823


$
424,573

















































































































































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands)




Three Months Ended March 31,



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total



2025


2024



2025



2024


2025


2024



2025




2024



2025


2024

Revenues
$
73,408

$
80,797

$
50,453


$
58,726

$
45,934

$
55,103

$




$




$
169,795

$
194,626

Gross profit (loss)

9,091


10,846


3,990



4,825


4,712


7,600







(107
)


17,793


23,164

Selling, general & administrative expenses

6,378


8,051


4,306



4,382


3,177


3,400


2,524



2,822



16,385


18,655

Operating income (loss)
$
2,713

$
2,795

$
(316
)

$
443

$
1,535

$
4,200

$
(2,524
)

$
(2,929
)

$
1,408

$
4,509




































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)




Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Gross profit
$
17,793


$
23,164

Restructuring

530



1,583

Adjusted gross profit
$
18,323


$
24,747

% of revenues

10.8
%


12.7
%






































































Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Operating income
$
1,408


$
4,509

Restructuring

702



1,777

Adjusted operating income
$
2,110


$
6,286

% of revenues

1.2
%


3.2
%













































































































Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(3,139
)

$
1,446

Operating income adjustments

702



1,777

Adjusted provision for income taxes

1

(176
)


(444
)

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(2,613
)

$
2,779





Diluted EPS
$
(0.09
)

$
0.05

Adjustments to diluted EPS
$
0.01


$
0.03

Adjusted diluted EPS
$
(0.08
)

$
0.08


1.

Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%














































































































































Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(3,139
)

$
1,446

Interest expense

2,503



2,186

Provision for income taxes

2,116



665

Depreciation expense

3,438



3,431

Amortization expense

141



183

EBITDA
$
5,059


$
7,911

% of revenues

3.0
%


4.1
%





EBITDA adjustments



Restructuring
$
702


$
1,777

Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,761


$
9,688

% of revenues

3.4
%


5.0
%











































































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
2,713


$
(316
)

$
1,535


$
(2,524
)

$
1,408

Restructuring






530



45



127



702

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
2,713


$
214


$
1,580


$
(2,397
)

$
2,110

% of revenues

3.7
%


0.4
%


3.4
%




1.2
%





















































































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
2,796


$
444


$
4,200


$
(2,931
)

$
4,509

Restructuring

45



1,091



470



171


$
1,777

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
2,841


$
1,535


$
4,670


$
(2,760
)

$
6,286

% of revenues

3.5
%


2.6
%


8.5
%




3.2
%




















The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


CONTINUING OPERATIONS



Cash flows from operating activities
$
15,015


$
(4,832
)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,806
)


(4,837
)

Proceeds from sale of business






3,200

Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
11,209


$
(6,469
)






DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



Cash flows from operating activities
$
157


$
2,476

Purchases of property, plant and equipment






(222
)

Free cash flow from discontinued operations
$
157


$
2,254






TOTAL COMPANY



Cash flows from operating activities
$
15,172


$
(2,356
)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,806
)


(5,059
)

Proceeds from sale of business






3,200

Free cash flow
$
11,366


$
(4,215
)











COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Appendix B: Supplemental Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures




2024 and 2023 by Quarter




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues
$
80,797


$
58,726


$
55,103


$
194,626

Cost of revenues

69,951



53,901



47,503



171,355

Gross profit

10,846



4,825



7,600



23,271

Selling, general & administrative expenses

8,051



4,382



3,400



15,833

Operating income
$
2,795


$
443


$
4,200


$
7,438

Corporate and other unallocated costs







2,929

Other (income) expense







212

Interest expense







2,186

Income before provision for income taxes






$
2,111



























































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
2,795


$
443


$
4,200


$
(2,929
)

$
4,509

Restructuring

45



1,091



470



171



1,777

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
2,840


$
1,534


$
4,670


$
(2,758
)

$
6,286














































































































































































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024




Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues

$
82,404


$
53,639


$
57,622


$
193,665

Cost of revenues


71,770



49,655



51,672



173,097

Gross profit


10,634



3,984



5,950



20,568

Selling, general & administrative expenses


8,534



4,523



3,623



16,680

Operating income (loss)

$
2,100


$
(539
)

$
2,327


$
3,888

Corporate and other unallocated costs








2,824

Other (income) expense








206

Interest expense








2,417

Loss before provision for income taxes







$
(1,559
)



































































































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024




Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$
2,100


$
(539
)

$
2,327


$
(2,824
)

$
1,064

Restructuring


762



1,379



1,634








3,775

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$
2,862


$
840


$
3,961


$
(2,824
)

$
4,839


































































































































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues
$
76,643


$
46,714


$
48,415


$
171,772

Cost of revenues

68,834



43,721



42,706



155,261

Gross profit

7,809



2,993



5,709



16,511

Selling, general & administrative expenses

5,805



4,468



3,806



14,079

Operating income (loss)
$
2,004


$
(1,475
)

$
1,903


$
2,432

Corporate and other unallocated costs







3,492

Other (income) expense







(1,033
)

Interest expense







2,371

Loss before provision for income taxes






$
(2,398
)















































































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
2,004


$
(1,475
)

$
1,903


$
(3,492
)

$
(1,060
)

Restructuring

778



1,275



2,164








4,217

Gain on sale of fixed assets











(3,544
)




(3,544
)

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
2,782


$
(200
)

$
523


$
(3,492
)

$
(387
)













































































































































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues
$
74,838


$
44,049


$
44,405


$
163,292

Cost of revenues

66,428



42,669



41,120



150,217

Gross profit

8,410



1,380



3,285



13,075

Selling, general & administrative expenses

7,735



4,369



3,413



15,517

Operating income (loss)
$
675


$
(2,989
)

$
(128
)

$
(2,442
)

Corporate and other unallocated costs







2,829

Other (income) expense







(1,585
)

Interest expense







2,200

Loss on extinguishment of debt







509

Loss before provision for income taxes






$
(6,395
)



























































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
675


$
(2,989
)

$
(128
)

$
(2,829
)

$
(5,271
)

Restructuring

(39
)







1,054








1,015

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
636


$
(2,989
)

$
926


$
(2,829
)

$
(4,256
)

































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues
$
95,877


$
58,534


$
63,640


$
218,051

Cost of revenues

83,678



49,166



53,218



186,062

Gross profit

12,199



9,368



10,422



31,989

Selling, general & administrative expenses

8,038



4,225



4,124



16,387

Operating income
$
4,161


$
5,143


$
6,298


$
15,602

Corporate and other unallocated costs







3,203

Other (income) expense







(203
)

Interest expense







2,749

Income before provision for income taxes






$
9,853



























































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
4,161


$
5,143


$
6,298


$
(3,203
)

$
12,399

Restructuring

82



8













90

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
4,243


$
5,151


$
6,298


$
(3,203
)

$
12,489

































































































































































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues
$
89,807


$
67,581


$
63,412


$
220,800

Cost of revenues

76,961



55,814



52,407



185,182

Gross profit

12,846



11,767



11,005



35,618

Selling, general & administrative expenses

8,532



4,685



4,816



18,033

Operating income
$
4,314


$
7,082


$
6,189


$
17,585

Corporate and other unallocated costs







3,099

Other (income) expense







308

Interest expense







2,672

Income before provision for income taxes






$
11,506



























































































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
4,314


$
7,082


$
6,189


$
(3,099
)

$
14,486

Restructuring

49








294








343

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
4,363


$
7,082


$
6,483


$
(3,099
)

$
14,829

































































































































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues
$
85,220


$
57,136


$
60,541


$
202,897

Cost of revenues

74,861



48,222



50,396



173,479

Gross profit

10,359



8,914



10,145



29,418

Selling, general & administrative expenses

8,716



3,983



4,432



17,131

Operating income
$
1,643


$
4,931


$
5,713


$
12,287

Corporate and other unallocated costs







3,367

Other (income) expense







383

Interest expense







2,489

Income before provision for income taxes






$
6,048



























































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
1,643


$
4,931


$
5,713


$
(3,367
)

$
8,920

Restructuring
























Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
1,643


$
4,931


$
5,713


$
(3,367
)

$
8,920

































































































































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Total

Revenues
$
77,786


$
59,139


$
56,796


$
193,721

Cost of revenues

69,873



49,543



49,890



169,306

Gross profit

7,913



9,596



6,906



24,415

Selling, general & administrative expenses

8,906



4,195



4,027



17,128

Operating income (loss)
$
(993
)

$
5,401


$
2,879


$
7,287

Corporate and other unallocated costs







3,219

Other (income) expense







707

Interest expense







2,338

Income before provision for income taxes






$
1,023



























































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Global Seating


Global Electrical Systems


Trim Systems and Components


Corporate/Other


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
(993
)

$
5,401


$
2,879


$
(3,219
)

$
4,068

Restructuring











385



982



1,367

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
(993
)

$
5,401


$
3,264


$
(2,237
)

$
5,435
























Use of Non-GAAP Measures




This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.



Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.



The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

