CVD Equipment Stock Declines Post Q1 Earnings and Margin Weakness

Shares of CVD Equipment Corporation CVV have plunged 12.7% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.7% decline over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock gained 23.9%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 4.9% rise.

CVD Equipment’s Earnings Snapshot

CVD Equipment reported first-quarter 2026 revenue from continuing operations of $1.8 million, down 70.9% year over year from $6.3 million, reflecting lower CVD systems revenue tied to reduced system bookings. Net loss from continuing operations widened to $1.7 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, from $0.2 million, or 3 cents per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit fell to $147,000 from $1.7 million, while gross margin contracted to 8% from 27.4% a year earlier.

Orders rose to $1.8 million from $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by higher spare-parts demand, while backlog remained flat at $4.7 million as of both March 31, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2025.

CVV’s Market Performance and Operational Trends

Management said bookings continued to be pressured by geopolitical uncertainty, reduced U.S. government funding for universities and slower adoption of its solutions in certain end markets. CVV noted that lower system bookings significantly affected revenue and gross margin during the quarter.

Revenue concentration also remained high, with three customers accounting for 27.2%, 21.7% and 17.3% of first-quarter revenues. Gross profit benefited from a contract modification that contributed $0.3 million during the quarter. Research and development expenses were relatively flat year over year at $727,000 compared with $734,000, while selling expenses declined 34.6% to $240,000 from $367,000 because of lower personnel costs. General and administrative expenses increased 7.2% to $1 million from $0.9 million due to higher personnel and building maintenance costs.

By end market, aerospace revenue totaled $1.1 million compared with $2.5 million in the prior-year period (down 56.1%), while industrial revenue declined sharply to $0.4 million from $3.7 million. Research market revenue increased to $333,000 from $120,000 a year ago. The energy market generated no revenue during the quarter versus $7,000 in the year-earlier period.

CVD Equipment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CVD Equipment Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CVD Equipment Corporation Quote

CVD Equipment’s Management Commentary and Strategic Focus

Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Lakios said CVV continued implementing a transformation strategy introduced late last year to lower fixed operating costs and improve operational flexibility. Measures include transitioning portions of fabrication to outsourced manufacturing, workforce reductions and expanded use of distributors and external sales representatives. The workforce reduction in the CVD Equipment division is expected to lower annual operating costs by approximately $1.8 million in 2026.

Management highlighted continued focus on aerospace and defense applications, silicon carbide technologies and emerging nuclear-energy opportunities. During theearnings call Lakios said CVD Equipment was seeing an increase in requests for quotations compared with 2025 levels, though management cautioned that converting those opportunities into firm orders could take several quarters.

CVV also pointed to opportunities in silicon carbide power electronics and applications tied to AI-related data-center infrastructure, although management acknowledged that competition from Chinese silicon carbide wafer suppliers has slowed demand for domestic wafer-production equipment.

CVV’s Liquidity and Balance Sheet

CVD Equipment ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $8.2 million, compared with $8.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $0.9 million during the quarter. Working capital improved to $12.8 million as of March 31, 2026.

Following the April 1 completion of the Stainless Design Concepts (SDC) division sale, CVV said its cash balance increased to approximately $23 million, with no long-term debt outstanding after repayment of its remaining equipment loan. Management said proceeds from the transaction have been invested in short-term Treasury securities and are expected to enhance financial flexibility.

CVD Equipment’s Outlook

CVV did not provide formal financial guidance. However, management said a return to sustained profitability would depend on improved equipment order flow, disciplined cost management and successful execution of its transformation strategy.

Management also warned that macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, including tariffs, export controls, inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions, could continue affecting customer spending and project timing.

CVV’s Other Developments

CVD Equipment completed the previously announced sale of its SDC division to Atlas Copco on April 1, 2026, for approximately $16.9 million in cash, subject to adjustments. After transaction costs and employee-related liabilities, net cash proceeds totaled $14.8 million. CVV retained ownership of its Saugerties, NY, facility, which is being leased to the buyer for an initial two-year term.

The divestiture leaves CVD Equipment with a single reportable segment focused on chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport and thermal process equipment. Management said it continues evaluating strategic alternatives for certain business lines and facilities as part of broader shareholder-value initiatives.

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