CVCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cavco Industries Inc (Symbol: CVCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $233.71, changing hands as high as $241.85 per share. Cavco Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVCO's low point in its 52 week range is $179.47 per share, with $327.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.69.

