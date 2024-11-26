News & Insights

Stocks

CVC Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CVC Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election of Ian Campbell as a director, and approval of an on-market buyback, all receiving overwhelming support from shareholders. This demonstrates strong shareholder confidence and sets a positive tone for the company’s future endeavors.

For further insights into AU:CVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.