CVC Limited Director Increases Stake in Company

November 13, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director John Scott Leaver, who has increased his holdings by acquiring 563 additional CVC Notes 2. This on-market transaction raises his total holdings to 21,256 CVC Notes 2, reflecting his ongoing commitment to the company’s growth potential. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it signals confidence from the leadership in the company’s future prospects.

