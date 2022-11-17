CVC Capital Partners Discloses Position in U / Unity Software Inc

Fintel reports that Cvc Capital Partners Vii(a) L.p. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25,840,660 shares of Unity Software Inc (U). This represents 6.3% of the company.

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life.

Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,984,419 shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. holds 27,552,684 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Resolute Advisors LLC holds 21,558,521 shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,757,521 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 2.04% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management LLC holds 11,263,159 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,175,711 shares, representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Sc Xii Management Llc holds 10,882,599 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software Inc. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Unity Software Inc is 0.4742%, a decrease of 14.5109%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 265,775,670 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for U / Unity Software Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.