CVB FINANCIAL CORP Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CVB FINANCIAL CORP (CVBF) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $55.04 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $50.85 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $155.97 million from $147.59 million last year.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

