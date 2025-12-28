Cut These 5 Things So Your First 20 Days of Work Each Month (More Than) Covers Your Bills

Do you ever feel like your paycheck is spent as soon as it’s deposited? Or that you’re only working to pay bills, without much left over for savings, splurging, or fun?

You’re not alone. On average, Americans work 20 days out of the month, or 480 hours, just to cover their bills, according to a survey from loan company Advance America. These necessities include childcare, food, healthcare, housing, internet and mobile, utilities and transportation.

In some states, it takes nearly half the month just to cover the bills, while in others it’s under a week,” Laura McCutcheon, vice president of Marketing at Advance America. “But everywhere, essentials like groceries and energy are the biggest strain.”

Read Next: 10 Kirkland Products Costco Quietly Raised Prices on — and Where To Buy Instead

Find Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

More than half (56%) of respondents said that grocery costs skyrocketed in the past year, while 17% of respondents said utility costs have jumped the most.

Survey respondents also shared which expenses they would cut first if they had to free up $1,000 per month quickly.

Dining Out or Takeout

Costs for food away from home rose by 3.7%, year-over-year, in September 2025, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. That’s more than many other expenses, so reducing or eliminating this cost can deliver a lot of bang for your buck. Nearly half (47%) of those polled said dining out or takeout would be the first to go if they needed to tighten their belts.

Entertainment and Streaming Subscriptions

Americans spend $69 per month on streaming subscriptions, according to the recent Deloitte Digital Media Trends as reported by Variety. Add in the costs of other entertainment, like concerts and special events, and it’s no wonder more than one-quarter (26%) would cut back on entertainment to free up $1,000 per month.

Driving or Travel

Fuel costs at the pump rose by 4.1% year-over-year, according to the latest CPI report. Fifteen percent of survey respondents said they would cut back on driving and travel to save money.

Skipping a vacation could easily keep $1,000 in your bank account. But if a family is living paycheck-to-paycheck and doesn’t have a budget for leisure travel to begin with, cutting back on driving for other reasons, such as work and errands, may be more challenging.

Groceries or Food Choices

Although 56% of respondents said grocery costs have gotten out of control in the past year, only 8% would cut back on groceries or change their usual selections to save money.

Utilities

Only 4% of survey respondents would change the way they use electricity or heating and cooling systems to save money. Even so, there are many ways to reduce energy costs without changing your lifestyle, including upgrading your home’s insulation, doors or windows for efficiency.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cut These 5 Things So Your First 20 Days of Work Each Month (More Than) Covers Your Bills

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.