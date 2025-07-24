CUSTOMERS BAN Earnings Results: $CUBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CUSTOMERS BAN ($CUBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.80 per share, beating estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $206,310,000, beating estimates of $178,871,422 by $27,438,578.

CUSTOMERS BAN Insider Trading Activity

CUSTOMERS BAN insiders have traded $CUBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY S SIDHU (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,173 shares for an estimated $5,705,983 .

. GLENN HEDDE (Pres Mortgage WarehouseLending) sold 15,815 shares for an estimated $921,223

CUSTOMERS BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of CUSTOMERS BAN stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CUSTOMERS BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CUBI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

CUSTOMERS BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CUBI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CUBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $70.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $82.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $80.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $71.0 on 01/27/2025

