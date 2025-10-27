Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$5.76 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$5.76 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$17.42 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $482.06 million from $447.22 million last year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,970 - $2,060 Mln

