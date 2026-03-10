Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $20.87 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $27.57 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $528.18 million from $520.74 million last year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.87 Mln. vs. $27.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $528.18 Mln vs. $520.74 Mln last year.

