Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Price Target Increased by 31.37% to 11.39

The average one-year price target for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) has been revised to $11.39 / share. This is an increase of 31.37% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.36% from the latest reported closing price of $9.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Custom Truck One Source. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 35.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTOS is 0.15%, an increase of 18.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.11% to 218,113K shares. The put/call ratio of CTOS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 156,744K shares representing 68.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canvas Wealth Advisors holds 7,020K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 13.74% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,443K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,310K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 48.25% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,914K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,201K shares , representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,526K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

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