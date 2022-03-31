Custom Indexing is Starting to Rival ETFs
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Vanguard, Morningstar, and many others are swooping in to purchase direct/custom indexing firms in order to capitalize on this fast-growing market segment. While the most appealing factor is tax advantages ESG-customization is driving faster than ETF growth in the US. The rampant greenwashing problem in ETFs gives custom indexing a leg up by allowing more de-selection of these companies. It also allows a weighting that could be advantageous to different market cycles. Investors could more easily de-select their own companies' stock from an index to reduce exposure.
Finsum: Direct indexing can mirror and even enhance ETFs role while still giving tax advantages!
- ETFs
- direct indexing
- customization
- fees
