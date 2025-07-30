Is CurtissWright (CW) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Curtiss-Wright (CW) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Curtiss-Wright is one of 57 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Curtiss-Wright is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CW has returned 38.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 27.1% on average. This shows that Curtiss-Wright is outperforming its peers so far this year.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.5%.

In MTU Aero Engines AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Curtiss-Wright belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.4% so far this year, so CW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MTU Aero Engines AG falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.4%.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Curtiss-Wright and MTU Aero Engines AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

