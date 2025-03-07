Curtiss-Wright Secures $18M Contract for Tactical Communications

Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW clinched a $18-million contract from U.S. Marine Corps to offer its tactical communications technology based on the Modular Open Systems Approach for use in the Combat Data Network program's Application Server Module.

Details of CW’s Deal

Per the terms of the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide PEO Land Systems with its size, weight and power-efficient PacStar 400-Series technology, which includes the PacStar 451 Server, PacStar 453 GPU Enhanced Server, and PacStar 448 10-port 10 GbE Switch modules. These technologies provide small form factor ruggedized computation and switching capability at the tactical edge, considerably increasing mobility and deployment speed while also improving transmission rates and data access.



The contract is a testament to the U.S. Marine Corps' ongoing faith in Curtiss-Wright as a reliable provider of rugged, deployable communications, processing and network solutions.

Curtiss-Wright’s Growth Potential

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, successful military operations heavily rely on the ability to exchange information across the battlefield safely and securely, which is considered the most crucial factor. As nations are rapidly expanding their investments in military communication, the availability of fast and reliable communication networks to connect the operational base and fighters on the air has emerged as the need of the hour.



Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the Military Communications market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% in 2025-2030. Such a solid market prediction offers strong growth opportunities to Curtiss-Wright, which boasts the capability of delivering encrypted tactical networking communication services as threat actors adopt new tactics and techniques.



CW's PacStar 400-Series line of deployable communications hardware provides enterprise-class capabilities in a rugged, small form factor developed with a customer-centric approach for use in small team, ground, vehicle-based and command-post applications.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies

Other defense contractors that are anticipated to benefit from the expanding military communication spending market are as follows:



Northrop Grumman NOC: For safe, jam-resistant, tactical and strategic communications for military tactical and strategic forces, NOC’s Enhanced Polar System offers constant coverage in the polar zone, which represents an evolution of requirements for protected, extremely high-frequency satellite communications in the North Polar Region.



Northrop has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales suggests growth of 3% from the prior-year reported figure.



General Dynamics Corporation GD: This is another notable provider of tactical communication systems. GD’s Digital Modular Radio is the first software-defined radio to be adopted as a communications system standard by the U.S. military. It is one of the Navy's most adaptable tactical radio systems that can support both voice and data satellite communication networks.



General Dynamics has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2025 sales implies growth of 5.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



BAE Systems BAESY: The company’s Network Tactical Common Data Link enables the exchange of command-and-control information across separate or independent networks. It offers simultaneous transmission and reception of real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data from multiple sources to U.S. Navy personnel.



BAESY has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 sales suggests growth of 55.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

CW Stock Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Curtiss-Wright have risen 29.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Curtiss-Wright’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

