Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $117.9 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $119.9 million, or $3.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $824.3 million from $785.8 million last year.

