Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $111.2 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $96.8 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $798.9 million from $724.3 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $111.2 Mln. vs. $96.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.89 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $798.9 Mln vs. $724.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.55 to $10.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.