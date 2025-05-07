Curtiss-Wright Corp. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $101.3 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $76.5 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $805.6 million from $713.2 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.3 Mln. vs. $76.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $805.6 Mln vs. $713.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.45 - $12.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.365 - $3,415 bln

