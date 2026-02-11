Curtiss-Wright Corp. Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $137.0 million, or $3.69 per share. This compares with $117.9 million, or $3.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $946.98 million from $824.31 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.0 Mln. vs. $117.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.69 vs. $3.09 last year. -Revenue: $946.98 Mln vs. $824.31 Mln last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects sales of $3.710-$3.765 billion and earnings per share of $14.70 - $15.15.

