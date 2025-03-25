Curtiss-Wright About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/25, Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 4/14/25. As a percentage of CW's recent stock price of $336.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CW's low point in its 52 week range is $246.43 per share, with $393.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $335.61.

In Tuesday trading, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

