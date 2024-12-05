News & Insights

Current Water Technologies Inc. Updates on Meeting Delays

December 05, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Current Water Technologies Inc (TSE:WATR) has released an update.

Current Water Technologies Inc. faces delays in mailing its 2024 Annual General Meeting materials due to a postal strike in Canada. Shareholders can access the materials online and are advised to request proxy voting forms promptly. The company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘WATR’.

