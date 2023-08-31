Current Refinance Rates: August 31, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.55%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.81%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.43%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for August 31, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.55%, compared to 7.70% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.60%, compared to 7.74% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.55%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $703 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $153,025.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.43% compared to 7.64% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.45%. That compares to 7.64% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.43%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $801 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $92,243 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.81% compared to 6.84% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.79%. That compares to 6.82% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.81%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $888 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $59,853 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.39%. Last week, the average rate was 7.44%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.39% will pay $692 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.15%, on average, compared to the average of 7.21% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.15%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,804 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $474,768 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.