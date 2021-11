Current Mortgage Rates Are Below 3% Again

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.98% this week, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey.

It’s the second week in a row where the average rate has declined and the first time it has dipped below 3% since late September. The recent downward trend in rates is a bit unexpected, as most experts were forecasting rates would continue moving higher as the job marker improves and the Federal Reserve started pulling back support for the economy.

The average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also dropped to 2.27%. The rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage ticked down to 2.53%.

Mortgage interest rates for the week ending November 10, 2021

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were lower for all loan categories this week:

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.98% with 0.7 points paid, a decrease of 0.11 percentage points from last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate averaged 2.84%.

“Despite the re-acceleration of economic growth, the recent bond rally drove mortgage rates down for the second consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “These low mortgage rates, combined with the tailwind of first-time homebuyers entering the market, means that purchase demand will remain strong into next year. However, affordability pressures continue to be an ongoing concern for homebuyers.”

“Even as the Fed has pulled back on purchases of mortgage backed securities and inflation continues to run high — factors that tend to drive rates higher — the uptick hasn’t been as fast or as strong as expected, causing some investors to reevaluate their positions and build momentum behind the drop in rates,” noted Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale in a statement.

Today’s mortgage rates and your monthly payment

The rate on your mortgage can make a big difference in how much home you can afford and the size of your monthly payments.

If you bought a $250,000 home and made a 20% down payment — $50,000 — you would end up with a starting loan balance of $200,000. On a $200,000 home loan with a fixed rate for 30 years:

At 3% interest rate = $843 in monthly payments (not including taxes, insurance, or HOA fees)

You can experiment with a mortgage calculator to find out how much a lower rate or other changes could impact what you pay.

Other factors that determine how much you’ll pay each month include:

Loan Term: Choosing a 15-year mortgage instead of a 30-year mortgage will increase monthly mortgage payments but reduce the amount of interest paid throughout the life of the loan.

Choosing a 15-year mortgage instead of a 30-year mortgage will increase monthly mortgage payments but reduce the amount of interest paid throughout the life of the loan. Fixed vs. ARM: The mortgage rates on adjustable-rate mortgages reset regularly (after an introductory period) and monthly payments change with it. With a fixed-rate loan payments remain the same throughout the life of the loan.

The mortgage rates on adjustable-rate mortgages reset regularly (after an introductory period) and monthly payments change with it. With a fixed-rate loan payments remain the same throughout the life of the loan. Taxes, HOA Fees, Insurance: Homeowners insurance premiums, property taxes and homeowners association fees are often bundled into your monthly mortgage payment. Check with your real estate agent to get an estimate of these costs.

Homeowners insurance premiums, property taxes and homeowners association fees are often bundled into your monthly mortgage payment. Check with your real estate agent to get an estimate of these costs. Mortgage Insurance: Mortgage insurance costs up to 1% of your home loan’s value per year. Borrowers with conventional loans can avoid private mortgage insurance by making a 20% down payment or reaching 20% home equity. FHA borrowers pay a mortgage insurance premium throughout the life of the loan.

Mortgage insurance costs up to 1% of your home loan’s value per year. Borrowers with conventional loans can avoid private mortgage insurance by making a 20% down payment or reaching 20% home equity. FHA borrowers pay a mortgage insurance premium throughout the life of the loan. Closing Costs: Some buyers finance their new home’s closing costs into the loan, which adds to the debt and increases monthly payments. Closing costs generally run between 2% and 5% and the sale prices.

The latest information on current mortgage rates

Will current mortgage rates last?

Mortgage rates once again moved below 3% despite strong employment news. Even so, many experts are forecasting an increase in rates by the end of the year. How long the current foray into sub-3% territory will last is uncertain.

The past few months have seen a pattern of rate increases followed by decreases. For now, expect rates to stay very near historic lows and very favorable for well-qualified buyers considering a home purchase or mortgage refinance.

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note opened at 1.463%, up from Tuesday’s close of 1.449%. There tends to be a spread of about 1.8 percentage points between the 10-year Treasury and average mortgage rates. This suggests rates could go higher.

How are mortgage rates impacting home sales?

Borrowers took advantage of the recent decline in mortgage rates to jump back into the market. The overall number of home loan applications increased by 5.5% for the week ending November 5, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Purchase applications increased by 3% over the previous week and were just 4% below the number of applications during the same week last year.

Applications for refinancing increased 7% week-over-week. Compared to the same week last year, however, refinances were 28% lower.

“The dip in rates might have helped to bring some buyers back into the market, but housing inventory is still extremely low and price growth remains elevated,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

Current Mortgage Rates Guide

What is a good interest rate on a mortgage?

Today’s mortgage rates are near historic lows. Freddie Mac’s average rates show what a borrower with a 20% down payment and a strong credit score might be able to get if they were to speak to a lender this week. If you are making a smaller down payment, have a lower credit score or are taking out a non-conforming (or jumbo) mortgage, you may see a higher rate. A good mortgage rate is one where you can comfortably afford the monthly payments and where the other loan details (such as the length of the loan, whether the rate is fixed or adjustable and other fees) fit your needs.

How much does the interest rate affect mortgage payments?

In general, the lower the interest rate the lower your monthly payments will be. For example:

If you have a $300,000 fixed-rate 30-year mortgage at 4% interest, your monthly payment will be $1,432 (not including property taxes and insurance). You’ll pay a total of $215,608 in interest over the full loan term.

The same-sized loan at 3% interest will have a monthly payment of $1,264. You will pay a total of $155,040 in interest — a savings of over $60,000.

You can use a mortgage calculator to determine how different mortgage rates and down payments will affect your monthly payment. Consider steps for improving your credit score in order to qualify for a better rate.

How are mortgage rates set?

Lenders use a number of factors to set prevailing rates each day. Every lender’s formula will be a little different but will take into account things like the current Federal Funds rate (a short-term rate set by the Federal Reserve), competitor rates and even how much staff they have available to underwrite loans.

In general, rates track the yields on the 10-year Treasury notes. Average mortgage rates are usually about 1.8 percentage points higher than the yield on the 10-year note. Yields matter because lenders don’t keep the mortgage they originate on their books for long. Instead, in order to free up money to keep originating more loans, lenders sell their mortgages to entities like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. These mortgages are then packaged into what are called mortgage-backed securities and sold to investors. Investors will only buy if they can earn a bit more than they can on the government notes.

Why is my mortgage rate higher than average?

Not all applicants will receive the very best rates when taking out a new mortgage or refinancing. Credit scores, loan term, interest rate types (fixed or adjustable), down payment size, home location and the loan size will all affect mortgage rates offered to individual home shoppers.

Rates also vary between mortgage lenders. It’s estimated that about half of all buyers only look at one lender, primarily because they tend to trust referrals from their real estate agent. Yet this means that they may miss out on a lower rate elsewhere.

Freddie Mac estimates that buyers who got offers from five different lenders averaged 0.17 percentage points lower on their interest rate than those who didn’t get multiple quotes. If you want to find the best rate and term for your loan, it makes sense to shop around first.

Should you refinance your mortgage when interest rates drop?

Determining whether it’s the right time to refinance your home loan or not involves a number of factors. Most experts agree you should consider refinancing if your current mortgage rate exceeds today’s mortgage rates by 0.75 percentage points. It doesn’t make sense to refinance every time rates decline a little bit because mortgage fees would cut into your savings. You also have to consider whether your credit score would qualify you for today’s best refinance rates.

Many online lenders can give you free rate quotes to help you decide whether the money you’d save in interest charges justifies the cost of a new loan. Try to get a quote with a soft credit check which won’t hurt your credit score.

You could increase interest savings by going with a shorter loan term such as a 15-year mortgage. Your payments will be higher, but you could save on interest charges over time and you’d pay off your house sooner.

Should you buy mortgage points?

Many lenders sell mortgage points (also known as discount points). Buying points means you’d pay more up front to lower your mortgage rate which could save you money long-term. A mortgage discount point normally costs 1% of your loan amount and could shave 0.25 percentage points off your interest rate. (So, with a $200,000 mortgage loan, a point would cost $2,000.) Discount points only pay off if you keep the home long enough. Selling the home or refinancing the mortgage before you break even would short circuit the discount point strategy.

In some cases, it makes more sense to put extra cash toward your down payment instead of discount points If a larger down payment could help you avoid paying PMI premiums, for example.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

Shopping around for the best mortgage rate can not only help you qualify for a lower rate but also save you money. Borrowers who get a rate quote from one additional lender are able to save $1,500 over the life of the loan, according to Freddie Mac. That number goes up to $3,000 if you get five additional quotes.

The best mortgage lender for you will be the one that can give you the lowest rate and the terms you want. Your local bank or credit union is one place to look. Online lenders have expanded their market share over the past decade and promise to get you pre-approved within minutes.

Shop around to compare rates and terms, and make sure your lender has the loan option you need. Not all lenders write USDA-backed mortgages or VA loans, for example. If you’re not sure about a lender’s credentials, ask for its NMLS number and search for online reviews.

Summary of current mortgage rates

Current mortgage rates were down for the second week in a row, dropping below the 3% mark for the first time in over a month. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.98%. The rates for both the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage and the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage were also lower.

